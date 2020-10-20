Melania Trump Will Skip Rally Over 'Lingering Cough' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

First Lady Melania Trump was scheduled to join the president in Pennsylvania, appearing at her first political rally in over a year. But at the last minute, she backed out over a “lingering cough,” following her COVID-19 diagnosis, according to her spokesperson.

"Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough and out of an abundance of caution she will not be traveling today," said the statement from the first lady's office.

Melania has not been seen in public since she was hit with the virus. The campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania would have been her first rally since June 2019.

It is not known if her lingering issues will result in her skipping Thursday night’s final debate of the election.

