Airbnb Promises to Provide Temporary Housing to 20,000 Afghan Refugees

Airbnb, through their nonprofit Airbnb.org, is stepping in to help Afghan refugees by promising to provide temporary housing to 20,000 people who have fled Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover. The effort is being funded by contributions to their nonprofit, Airbnb.org, and Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky.

The company said it had become "abundantly clear" that the refugees are facing a "significant humanitarian crisis,” according to a statement. The organization is working with resettlement agencies and partners to provide the housing.

"As tens of thousands of Afghan refugees resettle around the world, where they stay will be the first chapter in their new lives," Chesky said in a statement. "For these 20,000 refugees, my hope is that the Airbnb community will provide them with not only a safe place to rest and start over, but also a warm welcome home."

This past weekend, 165 refugees were provided housing in California, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, Virginia and Washington State.

"The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up," Chesky tweeted Tuesday.

"There's no time to waste," Chesky added.

It’s not clear how long the refugees will be provided housing, but Airbnb said its hosts were offering both short and long-term stays.

Thousands of people have been attempting to leave Afghanistan since the Taliban took Kabul earlier this month.

The company has also supported refugees by donating to International Rescue Committee.

