Alabama 15-Year-Old Who Lost Hand and Leg in Shark Attack Receives Warm Welcome Home

Inspirational
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:57 PM PDT, August 28, 2024

Lulu Gribbin got a hometown parade in Alabama after surviving a shark attack in Florida.

A 15-year-old who survived a shark attack returned to her town, where people lined the streets to welcome her home.

Lulu Gribbin waved her prosthetic arm as she paraded through her hometown in a golf cart decorated in purple, her favorite color.

Well-wishers held signs reading, "Lulu strong."

Gribbin lost her left hand and part of her right leg during a shark attack on a beach off the Gulf Coast in Florida. The teen spent two months recovering at several hospitals before returning home to Alabama.

Gribbin is being embraced by the entire country.

"We are praying for you, for your quick recovery. I can't even imagine what you've been through," country star Luke Bryan said.

Alabama-born Charles Barkley also gave words of comfort.

"You hang in there," Barkley said. "You gotta be strong."

WNBA star Caitlin Clark said, "I wanted to reach out and send you some encouragement."

An Alabama senator has introduced Lulu's Law, which would encourage authorities to quickly deploy alerts via mobile phone messages if a shark has bitten someone or if the possibility of a shark is present.

