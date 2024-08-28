A mother pushing her baby in a stroller while holding a dog on a leash was mowed down by a driver who works for Amazon.

Surveillance footage from a Miami home captured the driver getting out of the truck, purring the baby back in the stroller and then driving away without checking on the mother.

This hit-and-run is not the first of its kind. The incident raised concerns about some Amazon drivers racing against the clock to deliver packages.

In 2018, an Inside Edition investigative producer signed up for a job as a freelance Amazon delivery person, also known as a flex driver, to gain insight into the training and workload some Amazon drivers undergo.

After training, the producer loaded 32 packages into his vehicle. What was supposed to be a three-hour job turned into a five-hour job.

One common complaint from Amazon flex drivers is that there are too many packages to deliver with not enough time to do it. Amazon tells its drivers to obey all traffic laws.

Inside Edition followed drivers from an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey.

One driver was driving faster than the speed limit. Another ran stop signs and cut across several lanes without signaling.

In the latest incident in Miami, the Amazon driver has been arrested and is facing two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury. Her bond was set at $7,500.

"Thank God the neighbors were watching the video, heard the baby's cries and called 911, and fire rescue took her by airlift out of the scene," Judd Rosen, the victim's attorney, tells Inside Edition.

Amazon released a statement, saying, "This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with this family. We're looking into the matter and will support law enforcement as they investigate. The driver in question is no longer delivering on behalf of Amazon.”

Additionally, in reference to Inside Edition's 2018 story, Amazon said, "Safety is always our top priority. We design delivery blocks so they can be comfortably completed in the allocated time and the vast majority of Amazon Flex delivery partners finish early. We disagreed with Inside Edition's reporting six years ago, and still do today."