Mariah Carey's Mourns Mother and Sister Who Died on the Same Day

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:37 PM PDT, August 27, 2024

Mariah Carey's sister Alison died on Saturday from complications with liver cancer. Mariah said in a statement she was with her mother when she died.

Mariah Carey announced in a statement Monday that her mother and sister died over the weekend on the same day.

Carey's sister, Alison, died on Saturday shortly after midnight from complications with liver cancer at her home in upstate New York. Their mother, Patricia, died hours later.

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," Carey said in the statement.

Patricia, an accomplished opera singer, was reportedly living in Florida.

In 2010, she sang alongside Carey for an ABC Christmas special and received a standing ovation.

Carey wrote about her mother in her 2020 memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey."

"Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, administration and disappointment," the book reads. "A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother's."

Carey also had a troubled relationship with her sister.

Alison's friend, David Baker, tells Inside Edition she was in hospice care battling organ failure for three weeks when she passed.

"She indicated that she'd like to talk to [Mariah]. She also indicated that she'd like to talk to her mother but we couldn't make either happen," Baker says.

Alison, who was 63, told Inside Edition in a 1995 interview that she longed for a singing career.

"I love my sister. Mariah's eye was on the goal, the music was everything," Alison said.

