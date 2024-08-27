MTV's 'Catfish' Host Nev Schulman Says It Was 'Miracle' Son Wasn't on Bike During Crash That Broke His Neck

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:10 AM PDT, August 27, 2024

Nev Schulman of MTV's "Catfish" series slammed into the back of a truck while riding his bike in the Hamptons.

The host of MTV's popular "Catfish" series is happy to be alive after breaking his neck in a horrific bicycle accident in New York's seaside enclave of the Hamptons.

Nev Schulman, 39, fractured two vertebrae in his neck earlier this month when he crashed into the back of a truck while cycling to pick up his son from summer camp.

"I couldn't stop quickly enough and I actually ended up running into the back of a vehicle," Schulman tells Inside Edition.

He credits his bike helmet with saving his life. 

"It took the brunt of it, instead of my skull," he says.

He also shared his recovery on social media.

"I’m not paralyzed," he posted on Instagram. "My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS.”

Schulman said he is also incredibly grateful the collision occurred while he was on his way to get his son, and not the other way around.

"It's a miracle that it happened on my way to pick up my son and not on my way home with my son," he said. 

He also has sound advice for bikers.

"If you're going to ride a bike or an e-bike or a moped or anything, wear a good helmet," Schulman says. "Get the best helmet you can get."

