Alan Dershowitz Says Larry David Among Friends Who 'Turned Against Me' After Representing Trump

Politics
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:10 PM PDT, August 19, 2021

The famed lawyer and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star reportedly ran into each other outside a convenience store on Martha's Vineyard. Dershowitz spoke to Inside Edition about the incident.

Attorney Alan Dershowitz is speaking out about a recent squabble he had with “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David on Martha’s Vineyard. The former friends reportedly recently ran into each other outside a local convenience store while on vacation, and a shouting match ensued.
 
“Larry came over and I said, ‘Hello,’ and he said nothing. And I said, ‘Can’t we talk?’" Dershowitz told Inside Edition. “And [Larry] said, ‘No, you’re disgusting.’ And he just continued to yell and scream at me. His face got red. I thought he was going to have a stroke.”

The famed 82-year-old lawyer says he was taken aback by the verbal barrage.

“I helped his daughter get into college. I represented him once pro-bono. He spoke at my retirement dinner, made a funny speech,” Dershowitz said.

The exchange was first reported in a widely-circulated PageSix.com article, which cited an unnamed source who was allegedly there when it happened. 

Dershowitz says he has lost many of his liberal friends at the Massachusetts celebrity hotspot after representing former President Donald Trump at his first impeachment trial.

“[David] and many of my former friends turned against me,” Dershowitz said.

When asked how he felt about David calling him “disgusting,” Dershowitz said, “I am not going to get into the gutter with him.”

David did not respond to Inside Edition’s request for comment.

