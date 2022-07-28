A 15-year-old Alaska boy shot and killed three of his siblings and then took his own life, according to authorities.

State troopers made the gruesome discovery after responding to a report of shots fired inside a home near Fairbanks, officials said.

Inside the house, officers found four bodies, all with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Alaska State Troopers.

Investigators determined the teen boy had shot himself, the statement said. The three siblings believed to be killed by the boy were ages 5, 8 and 17, troopers said.

There were three other siblings in the home who were not injured, troopers said. Their parents were not home at the time of the shootings, the statement said.

An investigation is ongoing, and children's services have been notified, troopers said. The bodies of the siblings have been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies, the statement said.

