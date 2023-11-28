Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, who was sentenced to life for murdering his wife and son, returned to court Tuesday, going face-to-face with the victims of his financial crimes.

Among the victims was the son of Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died after a fall at the Murdaugh home. Prosecutors say Murdaugh stole millions in settlement money from the Satterfield family.

“You lied, you cheated, you stole, you betrayed me,” Satterfield’s son said in court.

The housekeeper’s sister also spoke at the sentencing hearing.

“How you were able to profit from her death is especially hard for us to understand,” the sister said.

The Satterfield family’s attorney said Murdaugh is “on the Mount Rushmore of criminals.”

Pamela Pinkney says she was defrauded by Murdaugh after she and her son were in a car wreck.

“I never thought you would betray me and did me and my family the way was done at a vulnerable time in our life,” Pinkney said.

Another victim, Jordan James, was consoled as he spoke.

“I’ve been waiting on this day to look you in your eyes,” James said. “I wanna look you in your eyes and talk to you, and I can really talk to you. We got some intimate things we can talk about.”

Murdaugh reached a plea deal, admitting to 22 financial crimes, including breach of trust and forgery, in exchange for a 27-year sentence.

The 55-year-old is already serving two life sentences for murdering his wife, Maggie, and son Paul.

The judge who presided over the murder trial also conducted Tuesday’s hearing.