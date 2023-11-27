A Georgia man accused of opening fire on Subway workers after he reportedly said they put too much mayonnaise on his sandwich has been denied bond.

The incident occurred in June 2022, when 36-year-old Melvin Williams, who was out on bond related to aggravated assault and cruelty to children charges, went into a Subway attached to a gas station, 11 Alive reported.

During the 2022 incident, Williams allegedly became upset after he said one of the employees put too much mayonnaise on his sandwich and cops say he opened fire in the sandwich shop, killing one worker and injuring another, WSBTV reported.

“It just breaks my heart, to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon, and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” the store’s owner, Willie Glenn, said when the incident happened, WSBTV reported.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Brittany Macon and the victim that was hospitalized was 24-year-old Jada Statum, according to WRDW.

Statum’s 5-year-old son was also in the store at the time of the shooting but was not physically harmed, 11 Alive reported.

Williams was charged with murder, felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property in the first degree, cruelty to children in the third degree, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to jail records.

In a recent court appearance, Williams was denied bond after the judge said there was a “significant risk” of him committing another felony if released before trial, WRDW reported.