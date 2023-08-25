All-You-Can-Eat Buffets Are Making a Comeback After the COVID-19 Pandemic
“We’re still providing everything that we can here,” buffet owner Kristy Kung tells Inside Edition.
More than 90,000 restaurants across the country closed during the pandemic, many of them buffets. Now people are once again lining up to serve themselves all they can eat.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, buffets were barren. Inside Edition’s Les Trent visited a hotel buffet at the height of the pandemic that was completely empty.
But three years later, business is back up and running at The Buffet in Queens, New York.
Safety comes first, the restaurant tells Inside Edition.
“We’re still providing everything that we can here, meaning the gloves while getting their food. We’re also providing masks if anybody is comfortable with it,” Kristy Kung, owner of The Buffet, says.
Kung says the restaurant also tried to seat its guests with safety in mind.
Diners at The Buffet seemed to be happy to just be back at the restaurant.
