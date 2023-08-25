All-You-Can-Eat Buffets Are Making a Comeback After the COVID-19 Pandemic

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:27 AM PDT, August 25, 2023

“We’re still providing everything that we can here,” buffet owner Kristy Kung tells Inside Edition.

More than 90,000 restaurants across the country closed during the pandemic, many of them buffets. Now people are once again lining up to serve themselves all they can eat.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, buffets were barren. Inside Edition’s Les Trent visited a hotel buffet at the height of the pandemic that was completely empty.

But three years later, business is back up and running at The Buffet in Queens, New York.

Safety comes first, the restaurant tells Inside Edition.

“We’re still providing everything that we can here, meaning the gloves while getting their food. We’re also providing masks if anybody is comfortable with it,” Kristy Kung, owner of The Buffet, says.

Kung says the restaurant also tried to seat its guests with safety in mind.

Diners at The Buffet seemed to be happy to just be back at the restaurant.

Related Stories

‘Snail-Fluencer’ Educates 180,000 TikTok Followers
Large Ice Chunk Leaves Massive Hole in Massachusetts Couple’s Roof
Minnesota Teen Fishes $2K Out of Lake and Returns Cash
Tennessee News Reporter Surprises Anchor by Proposing on TVEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Priscilla Presley Says She Spent Her Last Night With Daughter Lisa Marie Laughing & Celebrating
Priscilla Presley Says She Spent Her Last Night With Daughter Lisa Marie Laughing & Celebrating
1

Priscilla Presley Says She Spent Her Last Night With Daughter Lisa Marie Laughing & Celebrating

Entertainment
Killer Stepmother Letecia Stauch Removed From Colorado Prison Months Into Life Sentence
Killer Stepmother Letecia Stauch Removed From Colorado Prison Months Into Life Sentence
2

Killer Stepmother Letecia Stauch Removed From Colorado Prison Months Into Life Sentence

Crime
Former Suffolk Police Chief Who Led Gilgo Beach Investigation Accused of Soliciting Sex: Cops
Former Suffolk Police Chief Who Led Gilgo Beach Investigation Accused of Soliciting Sex: Cops
3

Former Suffolk Police Chief Who Led Gilgo Beach Investigation Accused of Soliciting Sex: Cops

Crime
Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint
Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint
4

Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint

Crime
Bryan Kohberger Removed From Law Enforcement Program After Complaints From Female Students, Says School Admin
Bryan Kohberger Removed From Law Enforcement Program After Complaints From Female Students, Says School Admin
5

Bryan Kohberger Removed From Law Enforcement Program After Complaints From Female Students, Says School Admin

Crime