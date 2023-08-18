A Massachusetts couple made a strange discovery in their backyard.

Jeff and Amelia Ilg had just put their kids to sleep in their home outside Boston when they say they heard a loud bang.

“10 o’clock we sat down to watch a little TV, and at 10:10 we heard the biggest crash explosion of our life, like it just shook the house,” Jeff tells Inside Edition. “I went running out back and then all across the backyard. Just shards of ice everywhere.”

In video taken the night of the incident, chunks of ice can be seen in their yard.

“It’s like ice from an ice machine,” Jeff said in the video.

Jeff shined a flashlight on the roof and noticed there was a hole. He then climbed up to the attic to find a hole on the roof that he said was the size of a basketball.

Amelia called 911.

“I think it took us a while to even think about what could have possibly happened because it was unbelievable. It was just hard to wrap your brain around,” Amelia says.

“My initial thought was something just fell out of an airplane. We live directly under a flight path,” Jeff says.

The couple used a flight tracking app to find that a JetBlue flight from San Francisco to Boston flew over their house.

“We tracked it to the minute and a plane flew directly overhead at 10:10 and we were videotaping in the backyard by 10:14,” Jeff says.

The couple believes large chunks of ice fell off that JetBlue plane.

JetBlue did not respond to Inside Edition’s request for comment.