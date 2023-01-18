Alla Prossima, Pastina! Beloved Star-Shaped Pasta Being Discontinued by Ronzoni

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:20 AM PST, January 18, 2023

Luckily, there is no need for concern. Barilla, Ferrara, and San Giorgio are just a few of the companies that will continue to make and sell pastina.

Pasta lovers in the United States are mourning the end of an era.

Ronzoni will no longer be selling its popular pastina, the company announced this week.

“Unfortunately, our long-term supplier informed us that they would no longer be making Ronzoni Pastina as of January 2023,” the company said in a statement.

Fans of the star-shaped specks of semolina are now rushing to the store to stock up on the comfort food before it's gone for good.

Chef Danielle Sepsy tells Inside Edition that it was too late when she tried to pick up some pastina, before opening up one of the few boxes she had on hand for a little cooking lesson.

It turns out that all it takes is some chicken stock, butter and cheese to make a delicious pastina dish.

The trick now, is finding the pastina.

Luckily, there is no need for concern, as Barilla, Ferrara and San Giorgio are just a few of the brands that will continue to make and sell pastina. 

Related News

The All-Meat Lion Diet Is Taking Over TikTok
Why Did a Student Die After Eating 5-Day-Old Pasta?
'Pastafarian' Photographed in Driver's License Wearing Spaghetti Colander on Head
How Leftover Pasta Can Be Deadly

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Brian Walshe Charged With Murder of Wife Ana Walshe, Missing Massachusetts Mom of 3 Last Seen in December
Brian Walshe Charged With Murder of Wife Ana Walshe, Missing Massachusetts Mom of 3 Last Seen in December
1

Brian Walshe Charged With Murder of Wife Ana Walshe, Missing Massachusetts Mom of 3 Last Seen in December

Crime
Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Messaged University of Idaho Victim Multiple Times Prior to Her Death: Report
Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Messaged University of Idaho Victim Multiple Times Prior to Her Death: Report
2

Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Messaged University of Idaho Victim Multiple Times Prior to Her Death: Report

Crime
Missing 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield Was Beaten to Death on Christmas Day by Male Caretaker, Authorities Say
Missing 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield Was Beaten to Death on Christmas Day by Male Caretaker, Authorities Say
3

Missing 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield Was Beaten to Death on Christmas Day by Male Caretaker, Authorities Say

Crime
Lisa Marie Presley Died Deep in Debt, Left Graceland to Daughter Riley Keough
Lisa Marie Presley Died Deep in Debt, Left Graceland to Daughter Riley Keough
4

Lisa Marie Presley Died Deep in Debt, Left Graceland to Daughter Riley Keough

Entertainment
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabrie Shows Off Her NYC Apartment After Being Crowned Miss Universe
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabrie Shows Off Her NYC Apartment After Being Crowned Miss Universe
5

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabrie Shows Off Her NYC Apartment After Being Crowned Miss Universe

Entertainment
'Cult Mom' Lori Vallow 'Participated in Killing of Her Children' and Should Face Death Penalty: Prosecutors
'Cult Mom' Lori Vallow 'Participated in Killing of Her Children' and Should Face Death Penalty: Prosecutors
6

'Cult Mom' Lori Vallow 'Participated in Killing of Her Children' and Should Face Death Penalty: Prosecutors

Crime