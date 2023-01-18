Alla Prossima, Pastina! Beloved Star-Shaped Pasta Being Discontinued by Ronzoni

Pasta lovers in the United States are mourning the end of an era.

Ronzoni will no longer be selling its popular pastina, the company announced this week.

“Unfortunately, our long-term supplier informed us that they would no longer be making Ronzoni Pastina as of January 2023,” the company said in a statement.

Fans of the star-shaped specks of semolina are now rushing to the store to stock up on the comfort food before it's gone for good.

Chef Danielle Sepsy tells Inside Edition that it was too late when she tried to pick up some pastina, before opening up one of the few boxes she had on hand for a little cooking lesson.

It turns out that all it takes is some chicken stock, butter and cheese to make a delicious pastina dish.

The trick now, is finding the pastina.

Luckily, there is no need for concern, as Barilla, Ferrara and San Giorgio are just a few of the brands that will continue to make and sell pastina.

