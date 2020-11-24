Alleged Mexican Cartel Boss Arrested in 2019 Killings of Mormon Family, Including 8-Month-Old Twins

An alleged Mexican cartel boss was arrested recently over the 2019 slaughter of a Mormon family in the country. The victims included three mothers and six children, reports said.

Roberto González Montes, who is known as “El32” or “El Mudo,” and the alleged leader of La Linea, was arrested recently as part of a multi-agency investigation into the murders, which occurred in the northern province of Chihuahua, Mexico, last November, El Diario reported.

While it remains unclear when Montes was arrested, the news of his bust was confirmed by local Secretary of State for Public Security Emilio García Ruiz, who said the alleged cartel leader had already been flown to Mexico City to be charged before a judge, according to Entrelineas.

He and other alleged cartel members were taken into custody recently with the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Organized Crime Investigation, the Secretary of National Defense, the National Intelligence Center and the navy, El Diario said.

The murders of the nine family members came during a supposed turf war between La Linea and a rival cartel, according to reports. It is unclear as to what role anyone arrested played in the killing of the family. The nine family members were part of a caravan of 17 who were ambushed while driving to a wedding in the border state of Sonora, reports said. Six others were injured.

The victims were members of La Mora, a decades-old settlement in Sonora founded by an offshoot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The victims included three young mothers and six children, including 8-month-old twins and an 11-year-old boy.

