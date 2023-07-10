Amazon Prime Day kicks off in less than 12 hours, and this year is offering deals on everything from fashion and beauty products to electronics and toys.

So, what are some of the hottest items?

Experts say to expect great deals on clothes as well as beauty products.

Also, some items are already on sale in what Amazon is calling early prime day deals. This includes Ring home security products at up to 50 percent off and Amazon smart home devices that are discounted as much as 48% percent.

There will also be sales launching throughout the two-day shopping event, for those who are not looking to get up in the middle of the night and start their shopping when things kick off at 3 a.m. EST on Tuesday.

Retail expert Trey Boge says the key to shopping smart is avoiding spontaneous purchases.

"Put things in your cart before the sale begins, and once the sale starts check to see if the price is lower," Boge says.

She also says to avoid summer-specific items because the discounts will be deeper closer to Labor Day. The same goes for toys that are cheaper on Black Friday according to Boge.

Also, check other retailers.

"Alot of other retailers are throwing their hats into the ring," Boge explains. "So we will see sales from Target, Walmart, Overstock, Best Buy, Macy's and the list goes on and on."

These big discounts are expected to bring in big bucks for Amazon, with the online retailer expected to do over $8 billion in sales during the two-day event.