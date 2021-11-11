Amazon's 'Gravesend' Actors Lift SUV Off Teen and His Dog Near Their Set in Brooklyn

Heroes
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:37 AM PST, November 11, 2021

A 14-year-old boy was walking his dog when police say an 80-year-old driver lost control of her SUV. The vehicle jumped the curb and accidentally mowed down the teen. That's when a group of actors shooting a TV show nearby became real-life heroes.

Actors shooting the Amazon Prime TV crime-drama “Gravesend” turned into real-life heroes when a driver lost control, pinning a teenager under her car near the set in Brooklyn.

A 14-year-old boy was walking his dog when police say an 80-year-old driver lost control of her SUV. She says the brakes failed. The vehicle jumped the curb and accidentally mowed down the teen. 

The actors and production crew joined with other good Samaritans to lift the SUV and pull the teen to safety.

Actor William Demeo is the star of the show.

“All of a sudden, we heard a very loud crash. You knew a car hit something. It was explodingly loud,” Demeo said.

“I said, ‘Let’s lift the car,’ and that’s when a bunch of us came through,” actor John Camera said.

When the group lifted the car, the teen’s trapped dog came running out, Camera said.

In the video, you can see the teen’s mother doing what she could to free her son.

“We went from doing a scene in a movie, to actually being part of real life, that was movie-like,” Demeo said.

The teen is expected to make a full recovery. 

