Amber Heard Reacts to Jury's Decision Trial and Social Media's Role in Depp Defamation

Amber Heard is speaking out about the defamation case brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In her first interview since the trial, Heard says she “doesn't blame the jury,” which unanimously found that she had defamed Depp and awarded Depp a $10 million judgment.

“There is no polite way to say it; The jury looked at the evidence you presented. They listened to your testimony, and they did not believe you,” NBC’s Savannah Guthrie told Heard. “They thought you were lying.”

“How could they not come to that conclusion?” Heard replied in the interview, which will air Tuesday and Wednesday on “Today” and Friday on “Dateline.”

“They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of non-stop, relentless testimony from paid employees [of Depp] and toward the end of the trial, randos, as I say,” Heard said with a laugh.

A “rando” is slang for a random person who comes out of nowhere.

“I don’t blame them. I actually understand,” she said of the jury. “He’s a beloved character, and people think they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

Heard also criticized the role that social media played in the trial.

"Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me — look me in the eye and tell me — that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation," Heard said. "You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."

The interview was conducted in New York after Heard flew back to Virginia with her sister, Whitney, at her side. Heard is apparently still living in the mansion she rented during the trial.

Related Stories