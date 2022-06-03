The wristbands given to spectators who went to watch the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, are going for major bucks online in places like eBay, according to the New York Post.

The wristbands, which come in various colors like white, blue and orange, are fetching between $70 to nearly $5,000 on sites as people clammer to get their hands on an item from the year’s most talked0-about trial, according to the New York Post.

The orange wristbands are going for “lesser” value within the $500 range, while the blue bands are the coveted item, according to reports.

Each disposable wristband is stamped with the date the person went to court, according to The Independent.

“This is a piece of celebrity culture history,” wrote one seller on eBay. “The wristband has been cut so I could remove it from my wrist, you cannot reattach it without using glue or tape; but I figure this would be better framed.”

The particular seller is asking $4,999 as the starting bid for his blue, trial-day 20 wristband. There are currently no bids on the item.

One listing starts at $500, which is less than a weekend wristband to Coachella, according to Metro.

A white wristband is currently at $61.50 on eBay, with six bids and 16 watchers as of press time

During the six-week-long trial, Depp sought $50 million in damages and was awarded $15 million, while Heard got $2 million in her countersuit, from the $100 million she was seeking, according to Metro.

Following the verdict, Depp has been seen in England on tour with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Jeff Beck. He issued a statement online thanking fans for their support.

Amber Heard’s lawyer says she will “absolutely” appeal the verdict. Johnny Depp's victory in court has left some concerned it may have a chilling effect on victims of domestic abuse.

According to Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, her client cannot pay the amount owed to Depp.

Inside Edition caught up with Bredehoft in New York this week.

“[Amber] is heartbroken. One of the first things she did when she came back in the conference room, she said, ‘I am so sorry for every woman out there that has gone through any of this,’” Bredehoft said.

