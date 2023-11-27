Americans Expected to Spend $12 Billion During Cyber Monday

Offbeat
items on sale like electronics and kitchen appliances
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:41 PM PST, November 27, 2023

Some of the sales extend beyond midnight.

Americans are expected to spend $12 billion dollars this Cyber Monday, a 21 percent increase from last year. Prices are dropping until midnight and Inside Edition has tips on how to find the best deals.

An estimated 71 million people will go online to make a purchase. Amazon is Cyber Monday central.

At a fulfillment center in central New Jersey, Amazon will send out hundreds of thousands of packages this Cyber Monday alone, with the help of 14 miles of conveyor belts.

Amazon employee Verena Gross says there are many deals this Monday. An electric s’mores maker can be found at $29.99, a “Friends” Lego set can be found at 30 percent off, and an Instant air fryer has been marked down 46 percent off. Amazon devices, including the Echo Pop, are up to 70 percent off.

Some of the sales extend beyond midnight.

Robots are hard at work at the Amazon research center outside Phoenix. Amazon says within 11 minutes of customers hitting “buy” on their devices, the robots start processing the order.

Smart Shopping expert Trae Bodge says the strongest deals she is seeing Monday are in electronics, small home appliances, fall apparel and footwear, and beauty. 

Sony headphones at Target are $9.99, down from $24.99. A 50-inch SMART TV can be found at Walmart for $248, down from $319. 

“We have deals dropping every five minutes so it’s really exciting,” Gross says.

Related Stories

Arkansas Man Gets New Face and World's First Eye Transplant
Boy, 9, Who's Losing Eyesight Takes Life’s Lemons and Makes Lemonade
Heart Attack Patient Persuades Cardiologist to Join Him in His Band
Are Some Food Delivery App Coming Under Pressure to Be Too Fast?Investigative

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

A Toy Story: How the Hess Truck Became a Holiday Staple and Conjures Up Childhood Nostalgia for Some
A Toy Story: How the Hess Truck Became a Holiday Staple and Conjures Up Childhood Nostalgia for Some
1

A Toy Story: How the Hess Truck Became a Holiday Staple and Conjures Up Childhood Nostalgia for Some

Offbeat
2

Brutal Christmas Murder: Ohio Couple Gets Life for Strangling, Shooting and Slitting Throat of Hairdresser
Brutal Christmas Murder: Ohio Couple Gets Life for Strangling, Shooting and Slitting Throat of Hairdresser
3

Brutal Christmas Murder: Ohio Couple Gets Life for Strangling, Shooting and Slitting Throat of Hairdresser

Crime
Los Angeles Homeowner Opens Fire on Armed ‘Dinnertime’ Burglar Suspects
Los Angeles Homeowner Opens Fire on Armed ‘Dinnertime’ Burglar Suspects
4

Los Angeles Homeowner Opens Fire on Armed ‘Dinnertime’ Burglar Suspects

Crime
Woman Drives Around Railroad Crossing Gate as Train Slams Into Her Car, Killing Her and Passenger
Woman Drives Around Railroad Crossing Gate as Train Slams Into Her Car, Killing Her and Passenger
5

Woman Drives Around Railroad Crossing Gate as Train Slams Into Her Car, Killing Her and Passenger

News
Riley Keough Gets $7.5M From Lisa Marie Trust, Pays Priscilla $2.35M to be Sole Trustee of Estate: Settlement
Riley Keough Gets $7.5M From Lisa Marie Trust, Pays Priscilla $2.35M to be Sole Trustee of Estate: Settlement
6

Riley Keough Gets $7.5M From Lisa Marie Trust, Pays Priscilla $2.35M to be Sole Trustee of Estate: Settlement

Entertainment