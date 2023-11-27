Americans are expected to spend $12 billion dollars this Cyber Monday, a 21 percent increase from last year. Prices are dropping until midnight and Inside Edition has tips on how to find the best deals.

An estimated 71 million people will go online to make a purchase. Amazon is Cyber Monday central.

At a fulfillment center in central New Jersey, Amazon will send out hundreds of thousands of packages this Cyber Monday alone, with the help of 14 miles of conveyor belts.

Amazon employee Verena Gross says there are many deals this Monday. An electric s’mores maker can be found at $29.99, a “Friends” Lego set can be found at 30 percent off, and an Instant air fryer has been marked down 46 percent off. Amazon devices, including the Echo Pop, are up to 70 percent off.

Some of the sales extend beyond midnight.

Robots are hard at work at the Amazon research center outside Phoenix. Amazon says within 11 minutes of customers hitting “buy” on their devices, the robots start processing the order.

Smart Shopping expert Trae Bodge says the strongest deals she is seeing Monday are in electronics, small home appliances, fall apparel and footwear, and beauty.

Sony headphones at Target are $9.99, down from $24.99. A 50-inch SMART TV can be found at Walmart for $248, down from $319.

“We have deals dropping every five minutes so it’s really exciting,” Gross says.