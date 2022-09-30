Amish Boy Critically Injured After His Horse and Buggy Collides With Semi-Truck in Southern Ohio: Police

News
Amish buggy accident
An Amish horse and buggy collided with tractor-trailer in rural Ohio, police said.Getty/Stock
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 10:13 AM PDT, September 30, 2022

An Amish teen was badly injured in southern Ohio when his horse and buggy struck a semi, authorities said.

An Amish teen was critically injured when his horse and buggy collided with a tractor-trailer rig, the Ohio State Highway patrol reported.

The 15-year-old boy was ejected in the crash, which killed the horse on state Highway 32 in rural Jackson County, police said. 

The driver of the commercial semi-truck was not injured.

The teen had just left an intersection with a stop sign when he pulled into the path of the oncoming trailer truck, the highway patrol reported. The boy sustained "incapacitating injuries" and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, police said.

From there he was flown by helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital in West Virginia, where he remains in critical condition, authorities said.

The accident is under investigation, the highway patrol said. The truck driver pulled his rig to the side of the highway and waited for emergency vehicles to arrive, police said, and is cooperating with authorities.

Related Stories

Amish Horse and Buggy Pulled Over, Underage Drinking Charges Filed
Sex Predator Sentenced for Assault, Rape of Ex-Amish Couple's Daughters Who Thought He Was a Prophet
Formerly Amish Parents Who Gave Daughters to Sex Predator Sentenced to Up to 7 Years in Prison
How Growing Up Amish in Pennsylvania Helped Auntie Anne Start Her Pretzel Empire

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mom of 2-Year-Old Attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach Plans to Sue City Over Toddler's Injuries
Mom of 2-Year-Old Attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach Plans to Sue City Over Toddler's Injuries
1

Mom of 2-Year-Old Attacked by Coyote in Huntington Beach Plans to Sue City Over Toddler's Injuries

Animals
Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole
Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole
2

Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole

Crime
Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office
Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office
3

Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office

Human Interest
Missing Georgia Mother Found Dead in the Woods Naked and With Charring on her Stomach
Missing Georgia Mother Found Dead in the Woods Naked and With Charring on her Stomach
4

Missing Georgia Mother Found Dead in the Woods Naked and With Charring on her Stomach

Crime
Route 91 Harvest Festival Massacre Survivor Is Still on the Road to Recovery 5 Years After Being Shot 3 Times
Route 91 Harvest Festival Massacre Survivor Is Still on the Road to Recovery 5 Years After Being Shot 3 Times
5

Route 91 Harvest Festival Massacre Survivor Is Still on the Road to Recovery 5 Years After Being Shot 3 Times

INSIDE EDITION InDepth