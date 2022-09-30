An Amish teen was critically injured when his horse and buggy collided with a tractor-trailer rig, the Ohio State Highway patrol reported.

The 15-year-old boy was ejected in the crash, which killed the horse on state Highway 32 in rural Jackson County, police said.

The driver of the commercial semi-truck was not injured.

The teen had just left an intersection with a stop sign when he pulled into the path of the oncoming trailer truck, the highway patrol reported. The boy sustained "incapacitating injuries" and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, police said.

From there he was flown by helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital in West Virginia, where he remains in critical condition, authorities said.

The accident is under investigation, the highway patrol said. The truck driver pulled his rig to the side of the highway and waited for emergency vehicles to arrive, police said, and is cooperating with authorities.

