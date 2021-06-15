A conservation group in Indonesia has released Jala the orangutan back into the wild. This is after he was trapped in a local village.

Before getting released, the animal received a checkup and a clean bill of health. Rescuers then carried Jala through the forest, put him on a boat, and sailed him to a conservation park in Borneo, where he was freed.

International Animal Rescue, the organization that helped with Jala’s recovery and release, says the apes are in a dangerous spot. This is because their habitat is shrinking because of land use.

But the conservation forest should be safe for Jala. There aren’t many orangutans, so Jala will have his pick of plants to forage. The area is also far from settlements.

According to the world wildlife fund, Bornean orangutans are endangered. There are currently an estimated 104,700 Bornean orangutans, down from 230,000 a century ago.

