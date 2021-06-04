Andy Cohen Asks for Help in Finding Childhood Friend Missing for 2 Weeks 

Andy Cohen has taken to social media to ask for help to find a childhood friend who went missing two weeks ago.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host took to Facebook last week to post a flyer for missing Andy Neiman, an actor and playwright, who disappeared from the MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York, on May 21, People reported.

The Missing Person flyer says that the 48-year-old Neiman is "a missing vulnerable adult" who has schizophrenia. He was last seen wearing green hospital scrubs and glasses. It also lists his weight at 165 pounds and height as 5 feet, 10 inches.

The TV personality and Neiman knew each other from the same camp they went to as kids, as well as the same school, Page Six reported.

"I'm praying for his safe return, along with a lot of folks in St. Louis," Cohen told Page Six.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Neiman’s loved ones to help generate money to further the search for the missing person with “excess funds will be used for mental health treatment.”

“Andy has a history of mental illness and may be suffering from psychosis. While we believe Andy is still in the local area, family, friends, search parties and police have been looking for 4 days and have not yet located him,” the page said. “We are asking for help to expand our search. We are raising funds to hire a private investigator who specializes in missing persons and can organize additional search activities.”

His sister told Page Six that Neiman has a 6-year-old daughter.

Anyone with information on Neiman's disappearance is asked to call the New York Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

