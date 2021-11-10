An irate customer was captured on video throwing soup into a restaurant manager’s face in Temple, Texas.

Janelle Broland, 24, says the customer ordered a spicy menudo soup and called to complain that it was so hot it melted the plastic lid of the takeout container.

“I of course offered her refunds and was trying to get her either a replacement meal or just something completely different if she wasn’t in the mood for soup anymore. She just continued to yell,” Broland said.

But the customer later showed up to confront her in person. Surveillance video shows the customer pointing to the melted plastic lid.

“She just continued to yell, make a scene, still cursing with families and other children in the restaurant. And that’s when I said, 'ma’am, you either need to calm down or leave, or I’m going to be calling the police.' I said, 'ma’am, I can still help you and get you something, I just ask that you don’t yell and cuss at me.' And that’s the moment she threw it at me,” Broland said.

When cooked, soup can reach a temperature upwards of 200 degrees.

Fortunately, the soup thrown at Broland had already cooled down when it was thrown into her face, but she says it still stung.

“The warmth of the soup was not enough to really burn me. As you can see, I have no injuries from that itself, but the spices from the soup — my eyes were stinging so bad, they were burning. The spices were all inside of the top part of my nose, and it caused me to have a nose bleed,” Broland said.

The customer walked out, but she has been identified as a nurse at a local hospital, according to her social media accounts.

“I really don’t have anything to say to her, I just really hope that she learns her lesson that people are not going to tolerate being treated that way, ever,” Broland said.

The Temple Police Department are still investigating to determine if charges will be filed.

