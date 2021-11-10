Angry Customer Throws Container Full of Soup Into Manager's Face at Texas Restaurant

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:48 PM PST, November 10, 2021

Janelle Broland, 24, says the customer ordered a spicy menudo soup and called to complain that it was so hot, it melted the plastic lid of the takeout container. The customer later came back to the restaurant and threw the soup into Broland's face.

An irate customer was captured on video throwing soup into a restaurant manager’s face in Temple, Texas.

Janelle Broland, 24, says the customer ordered a spicy menudo soup and called to complain that it was so hot it melted the plastic lid of the takeout container. 

“I of course offered her refunds and was trying to get her either a replacement meal or just something completely different if she wasn’t in the mood for soup anymore. She just continued to yell,” Broland said.

But the customer later showed up to confront her in person. Surveillance video shows the customer pointing to the melted plastic lid.

“She just continued to yell, make a scene, still cursing with families and other children in the restaurant. And that’s when I said, 'ma’am, you either need to calm down or leave, or I’m going to be calling the police.' I said, 'ma’am, I can still help you and get you something, I just ask that you don’t yell and cuss at me.' And that’s the moment she threw it at me,” Broland said. 

When cooked, soup can reach a temperature upwards of 200 degrees.

Fortunately, the soup thrown at Broland had already cooled down when it was thrown into her face, but she says it still stung.

“The warmth of the soup was not enough to really burn me. As you can see, I have no injuries from that itself, but the spices from the soup — my eyes were stinging so bad, they were burning. The spices were all inside of the top part of my nose, and it caused me to have a nose bleed,” Broland said.

The customer walked out, but she has been identified as a nurse at a local hospital, according to her social media accounts.

“I really don’t have anything to say to her, I just really hope that she learns her lesson that people are not going to tolerate being treated that way, ever,” Broland said.

The Temple Police Department are still investigating to determine if charges will be filed.

Related Stories

ICU Nurse Pickets California Restaurant Whose Owner Bans Vaccinated, Masked Patrons
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant
Bank Customer at ATM Attacked by Ax-Wielding Man in New York City
Restaurants Are Getting Sick of Rude and Out of Control CustomersNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Missing Geologist Daniel Robinson's Dad Finds Bones While Searching Desert for Son, Cops Say They Are Not His
Missing Geologist Daniel Robinson's Dad Finds Bones While Searching Desert for Son, Cops Say They Are Not His
1

Missing Geologist Daniel Robinson's Dad Finds Bones While Searching Desert for Son, Cops Say They Are Not His

Human Interest
Banksy’s ‘Trolley Hunters’ Painting Might Break Another Art World Record
Banksy’s ‘Trolley Hunters’ Painting Might Break Another Art World Record
2

Banksy’s ‘Trolley Hunters’ Painting Might Break Another Art World Record

Human Interest
Kidnapped Teen Rescued After Using Hand Signal She Learned on TikTok
Kidnapped Teen Rescued After Using Hand Signal She Learned on TikTok
3

Kidnapped Teen Rescued After Using Hand Signal She Learned on TikTok

Crime
Deadly Astroworld Tragedy Was a 'Preventable Disaster,' Says Crowd Safety Expert
Deadly Astroworld Tragedy Was a 'Preventable Disaster,' Says Crowd Safety Expert
4

Deadly Astroworld Tragedy Was a 'Preventable Disaster,' Says Crowd Safety Expert

News
Astroworld Attendee Speaks About Crowd Surge During Travis Scott Set That Killed Several, Including Teens
Astroworld Attendee Speaks About Crowd Surge During Travis Scott Set That Killed Several, Including Teens
5

Astroworld Attendee Speaks About Crowd Surge During Travis Scott Set That Killed Several, Including Teens

Entertainment