The Sioux City Animal Adoption Rescue in Iowa is looking for someone to take home a trio of cats who became a family in special circumstances.

The rescue brought in a blind cat born without eyes, that they named Keller, and just a few days later rescued a cat that appears to be his mom. Keller and his mom are inseparable and it’s clear that she is Keller’s “seeing eye” cat, according to KCAU.

“We got him in, and he was very lost, very confused. Within a day or so, we ended up getting the female in which we assume is his mother,” Cindy Rarrat, the director of Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue, told the station.

Unfortunately upon further testing, the rescue realized the mother cat severe health issues, including a tumor that they removed, and so they thought it would be a good idea to introduce a third cat to help out the family.

The shelter chose a 9-week-old kitten named Trixie, and it seems to have worked out. Rarrat told the outlet that Trixie is now learning to help Keller get around, and the mother cat is able to relax a bit and watch them play. Now, the rescue is looking for a home that will take all three cats.

"We've been looking for that special home, that special someone that would give these guys a chance," Rarrat said.

People who are interested can submit an adoption application for the little family here.

