Firefighters in Kansas were faced with a fire raging in an apartment building with people still inside.

Bodycam footage from Wichita Firefighters shows their quick response. They said numerous people were evacuating the building as they arrived on the scene, but some residents were trapped.

As the fire started to spread to the roof, a second unit was called in, and firefighters started spraying down the flames.

Then they braved the heat to get into the building to try and find people before it was too late.

In the end, four residents and two firefighters were treated for injuries.

Much of the building is now uninhabitable, and the Red Cross is responding to those who are displaced. But the fire department says the rescue was a success as no lives were lost.

