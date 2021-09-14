Kansas Firefighters' Heroic Apartment Building Rescue Caught on Bodycam
Bodycam footage from Wichita Firefighters shows their quick response and how they braved the heat to get into the building to find people before it was too late.
Firefighters in Kansas were faced with a fire raging in an apartment building with people still inside.
Bodycam footage from Wichita Firefighters shows their quick response. They said numerous people were evacuating the building as they arrived on the scene, but some residents were trapped.
As the fire started to spread to the roof, a second unit was called in, and firefighters started spraying down the flames.
Then they braved the heat to get into the building to try and find people before it was too late.
In the end, four residents and two firefighters were treated for injuries.
Much of the building is now uninhabitable, and the Red Cross is responding to those who are displaced. But the fire department says the rescue was a success as no lives were lost.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
California Pinball Museum Auctioning 1,700 Games After Closing Its Doors, Collection Could Fetch $7MEntertainment
For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'Human Interest
Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing CartInspirational
Man Dies After Getting Pinned by His Own Car in Freak Accident at McDonald's Drive-ThruOffbeat
The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever SinceHuman Interest