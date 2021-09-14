Kansas Firefighters' Heroic Apartment Building Rescue Caught on Bodycam | Inside Edition

Kansas Firefighters' Heroic Apartment Building Rescue Caught on Bodycam

Heroes
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:36 AM PDT, September 14, 2021

Bodycam footage from Wichita Firefighters shows their quick response and how they braved the heat to get into the building to find people before it was too late. 

Firefighters in Kansas were faced with a fire raging in an apartment building with people still inside.

Bodycam footage from Wichita Firefighters shows their quick response. They said numerous people were evacuating the building as they arrived on the scene, but some residents were trapped.

As the fire started to spread to the roof, a second unit was called in, and firefighters started spraying down the flames. 

Then they braved the heat to get into the building to try and find people before it was too late. 

In the end, four residents and two firefighters were treated for injuries. 

Much of the building is now uninhabitable, and the Red Cross is responding to those who are displaced. But the fire department says the rescue was a success as no lives were lost.

Related Stories

Widow of Firefighter Suspects Foul Play, Cover-Up in Mysterious Death of Husband at Mexico Resort
20 Years After Losing His Family to a House Fire, Man Saves His Neighbor From Similar Flames
These Fireproof Homes Aren't Made With Any Wood
Rachael Ray Gives a Tour of Her Rebuilt Home a Year After Fire Destroyed ItNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

California Pinball Museum Auctioning 1,700 Games After Closing Its Doors, Collection Could Fetch $7M
California Pinball Museum Auctioning 1,700 Games After Closing Its Doors, Collection Could Fetch $7M
1

California Pinball Museum Auctioning 1,700 Games After Closing Its Doors, Collection Could Fetch $7M

Entertainment
For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'
For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'
2

For the Journalists Who Reported on 9/11, Work That Day Was Personal: 'I'm a New Yorker and It Affected Me'

Human Interest
Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing Cart
Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing Cart
3

Retired Flight Attendant Walks From Boston to New York City to Honor 9/11 Victims While Pushing Cart

Inspirational
Man Dies After Getting Pinned by His Own Car in Freak Accident at McDonald's Drive-Thru
Man Dies After Getting Pinned by His Own Car in Freak Accident at McDonald's Drive-Thru
4

Man Dies After Getting Pinned by His Own Car in Freak Accident at McDonald's Drive-Thru

Offbeat
The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever Since
The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever Since
5

The Lessons a New York Woman Whose Bakery Became a Safe Haven on 9/11 Has Kept Close to Her Heart Ever Since

Human Interest