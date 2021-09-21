A kangaroo that got trapped in a lake in Australia was thankful to be rescued by two good Samaritans.

In video of the rescue, shared to Facebook by David Boyd, the kangaroo can be seen sitting in Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, looking frightened when the men slowly move to the kangaroo to pick it up and move it out of the water.

The men are able to quickly get the 'roo to safety onto the promenade. The animal stayed surprisingly calm throughout the whole ordeal, likely due to exhaustion, and then even seemingly showed appreciation to the men by extending its arm to one of them.

'Aw, he's thanking ya,' Boyd can be heard saying in the video.

Boyd wrote alongside the video that it seemed the kangaroo was in shock and it took 30 minutes for the animal to come to itself.

It can be very dangerous to approach a scared kangaroo as they become defensive and can cause injuries to those around them.

Officials advise onlookers to call authorities for wild animal rescues, but thankfully this rescue turned out well.

