Two Good Samaritans Rescue Kangaroo Trapped in Australian Lake
In video of the rescue, the men can be seen lifting the scared animal to safety.
A kangaroo that got trapped in a lake in Australia was thankful to be rescued by two good Samaritans.
In video of the rescue, shared to Facebook by David Boyd, the kangaroo can be seen sitting in Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, looking frightened when the men slowly move to the kangaroo to pick it up and move it out of the water.
The men are able to quickly get the 'roo to safety onto the promenade. The animal stayed surprisingly calm throughout the whole ordeal, likely due to exhaustion, and then even seemingly showed appreciation to the men by extending its arm to one of them.
'Aw, he's thanking ya,' Boyd can be heard saying in the video.
Boyd wrote alongside the video that it seemed the kangaroo was in shock and it took 30 minutes for the animal to come to itself.
It can be very dangerous to approach a scared kangaroo as they become defensive and can cause injuries to those around them.
Officials advise onlookers to call authorities for wild animal rescues, but thankfully this rescue turned out well.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National ParkCrime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta WeddingNews
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No MotiveCrime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New RuleInvestigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's DeathEntertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video ShowsCrime