Animal Sanctuary in Germany Rescues Adorable Mini Bull From Slaughterhouse

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:20 AM PST, February 12, 2022

Napoleon is only two-and-a-half feet tall, but he is mighty just like his historical namesake.

Too cute to eat? One miniature bull's size may have just spared his life. 

Napoleon is small but mighty, just like his historical namesake, according to the rescue farm in Germany that took him in. 

He's an Irish Dexter, typically smaller bulls, but Napoleon is even smaller than average for his breed. His owner says it's due to a genetic defect.

At 8 months old, Dexter has already reached his full height of two-and-a-half feet.

Napoleon was rescued from a farmer who might have sent the calf to a slaughterhouse, but he now lives at an animal sanctuary with about 100 other rescues. 

His size hasn't stopped him from joining the herd at his new home, and he's already made friends with another rescue cow.

Proving that size isn't everything, especially when you're part of a family like this.  

