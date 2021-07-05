One of the teens convicted in the so-called Slender Man case will be released from the mental health facility where she lives.

“The court does not find that there's clear and convincing evidence that Anissa Weier poses a significant threat of bodily harm to herself or others or serious property damage,” Judge Michael O. Bohren said. “I'll grant the petition for conditional release.”

Anissa Weier was one of two teens found guilty by a Wisconsin jury of trying to kill her classmate to please a mythical character known as Slender Man.

In 2014, Weier, along with Morgan Geyser, lured their classmate into the woods, stabbed her repeatedly, and left her for dead. The victim survived. All three girls were 12 at the time.

In 2017, Weier avoided jail, and she was sentenced to spend 25 years in a mental health facility.

Now 19, Weier petitioned the court for conditional release earlier this year, stating she was sorry for the pain she caused and claiming she was no longer a threat to society.

Letters from the mental health facility staff supported her release, although prosecutors reportedly argued for her to continue to remain in custody.

Weier won’t officially be released until a hearing in September, when the hospital will present its plan for her release. This will include the state tracking her for the length of her sentence, which will be until she is 37 years old.

