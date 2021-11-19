Another young woman is coming forward to denounce a judge’s ruling allowing her attacker to walk out without serving a single day in jail.

“He ruined me for a very long time,” said the 19-year-old college student, who asked to be identified only as Jane Doe. “I actually threw up the last three days consecutively. I’ve lost four pounds, because I’ve been so physically ill from anxiety and disgust.”

Christopher Belter, 20, pleaded guilty to raping or sexually abusing four teenage girls during parties at his family's upstate New York home. Judge Matthew Murphy created a national uproar after sentencing Belter to eight years of probation, but no jail time.

Jane Doe was 15 and best friends with Belter’s sister at the time of the assault. They were hanging out at his house, when she believes Belter drugged her with a vape pen.

“At one point, Christopher asked me if I was OK while I was crying, and I said ‘No,’ and he continued to sexually abuse me,” Jane Doe said.

Her story is eerily similar to that of another victim, identified by her initials "M.M.", who spoke to Inside Edition Thursday.

“This wasn't a party house case. This was a house of sexual assault,” M.M. said.

Belter’s mother and stepfather face criminal complaints for allegedly supplying alcohol and marijuana to underaged teens. They’ve pleaded not guilty.

“The parents would throw parties and sit in the kitchen and drink with us,” Jane Doe said.

“His mother is just as guilty as he is. She collected girls for him to play with like dolls,” M.M. said.

Jane Doe also had a tearful message to Belter, saying, “I know that you took so many pieces of me with you when you attacked me. But I'm not your victim anymore, and I'm your survivor."

Belter is expected to be back in court next month to determine if he’ll register as a level one, two or three sex offender.

