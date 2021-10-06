Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found at Nazi Death Camp Museum | Inside Edition

Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found at Nazi Death Camp Museum

Politics
Barracks of AuschwitzBarracks of Auschwitz
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:14 PM PDT, October 6, 2021

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum is investigating the origin of anti-Semitic graffiti found on several of its barracks.

The Nazi death camp turned museum has reported that nine of its barracks had been spray-painted with anti-Semitic graffiti.  

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum called the inscriptions "an outrageous attack on the symbol of one of the greatest tragedies in human history," according to CBS.

"...two references to the Old Testament, often used by anti-Semites, and denial slogans" were included and written in English and German, according to the museum.

Police were notified and the museum authorities are analyzing video surveillance. 

Visitors who may have witnessed the incident or were near the barracks during that time are asked to get in touch or send photos to the authorities, according to the outlet.

