Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found at Nazi Death Camp Museum
The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum is investigating the origin of anti-Semitic graffiti found on several of its barracks.
The Nazi death camp turned museum has reported that nine of its barracks had been spray-painted with anti-Semitic graffiti.
The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum called the inscriptions "an outrageous attack on the symbol of one of the greatest tragedies in human history," according to CBS.
"...two references to the Old Testament, often used by anti-Semites, and denial slogans" were included and written in English and German, according to the museum.
Police were notified and the museum authorities are analyzing video surveillance.
Visitors who may have witnessed the incident or were near the barracks during that time are asked to get in touch or send photos to the authorities, according to the outlet.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife SaysCrime
Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down RoadHeroes
Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones SayNews
4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian VillageHuman Interest
Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve MysteryOffbeat