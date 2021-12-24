Antwerp Zoo in Belgium has welcomed a new family member: a baby Malayan tapir.

The newborn is a little boy, and his arrival gives a bit of hope for the endangered species. There are less than 2,500 estimated to live in the wild, and Malayan tapirs have been on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species since 2014.

Even though tapirs resemble pigs or anteaters, National Geographic explains they are actually related to horses and rhinos. A fully grown tapir will weigh from 550 to over 1,000 pounds.



Tapirs have an odd number of toes, with four on both front feet and three on each of the back.

The baby tapir’s striped markings may him look different than his parents, but animal experts say those stripes will fade when he reaches 3 to 6 months old.

Zoo officials have narrowed it down to two names for the baby and have decided to let the public vote online.

