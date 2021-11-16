The UK's iconic River Thames was so polluted in the 1950s, scientists called it "biologically dead." But now, the Thames is brimming with sea life!

"Well, we've gone from the river being devoid of life," Alison Debney from ZSL Conservation Program Lead said. "An abundance of marine mammals and seals, sharks even."

Three types of endangered native sharks have started populating the Thames again, along with 115 kinds of fish. And in the air and along the banks of the river, 92 bird species now call the area home.

This is significant progress from that 1957 study, but today's researchers are worried all that progress will be lost to rising temperatures and climate change.

"Fish and other species depend on water temperature to trigger really important things like spawning and growth," Debney explained. "If you change the water temperature, they'll get the triggers wrong, and they'll start spawning at the wrong time of year."

For now, the seals, seahorses and fish are taking back their waters and once again calling the River Thames home.

