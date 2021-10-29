Climate change demonstrators took to the streets in anticipation of the United Nations’ COP26 Climate summit that begins this weekend in Glasgow, Scotland.

Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg was among those who gathered outside the London offices of Standard Chartered Bank. They’re calling for financial institutions to stop making investments in fossil fuels.

Thunberg was joined by a coalition of younger protesters, including Mitzi Jonelle Tan from the Philippines.

“The Philippines is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world to the climate crisis,” Tan said. "And Standard Chartered Bank is fuelling most of that destruction in my country.”

“They’ve brought destruction to our doorstep, so we’re here at their doorstep to demand justice and to demand the defund of climate chaos.”

“It’s such a crucial climate point, and at COP, I just want to see action, enough of the empty promises,” Dominique Palmer, another climate justice activist, added.

World leaders meeting at COP26 will try to reach agreements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Climate scientists say global temperatures mustn’t rise over 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid more catastrophic effects from climate change.

