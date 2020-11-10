Apartment With Oval Office Replica Sells for $181M

A London apartment, which includes a replica of the American White House's Oval Office, has been sold for $181 million.

The apartment was owned by Kennedy patriarch Joseph P. Kennedy when served as U.S. ambassador to Great Britain in the late 1930s. Kennedy, the father of President John F. Kennedy, Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy and late senator Ted Kennedy, built the replica in 1938, his first year on the job, according to CNN.

The Oval Office replica was built in the back of the London flat, but over the years has since become the front of the home.

The unidentified buyer plans to combine the top-floor apartment and two others on the story below to create a 15,600-square-foot space, according to real estate developer Lodha UK, which handled the sale in the former U.S. Embassy building at No. 10 Grosvenor Square, the New York Post reported.

The home is in the ultra exclusive and upscale Mayfair neighborhood of the city, where John Adams once lived when he was U.S. ambassador to the U.K. Former Prime Minister Winston Churchill lived in the neighborhood, as well as rock music icon Jimi Hendrix.

