Archaeologists Find Woolly Mammoth Remains in England

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:21 AM PST, February 12, 2022

Development of a village in England enabled archaeologists to find artifacts from animals, including the tusk of a woolly mammoth.

The tusk of a woolly mammoth, a large creature from the Ice Age, was discovered in England near Plymouth.

The Ice Age dates back around 30,000 to 60,000 years ago, and the current construction in the area has uncovered remains from different types of animals, including bison, wolves, and hyenas.

“There are once in a lifetime discovery. These sorts of things are not found very often,” said Rob Bourn, archaeologist and co-founder, Orion Heritage.

After the artifacts have been analyzed, they will stay at the Box Museum.

"These pieces are amazing and incredible because there's so many almost complete animals represented,” said Fiona Pitt, curator at the Box.

“This is definitely a nationally significant collection and has international significance at some levels as well." 

Due to the findings, the construction-site builders have agreed to discontinue their work in the area and seal it off for conservation.

Related Stories

Fascinating Ancient Roman and Bronze Age Archaeological Finds Discovered in Izmir
Ancient Israeli Wine Factory Uncovered by Archeologists
Egyptian Mummy Parade Honors the Region's Ancient Kings and Queens


 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Cincinnati Zoo Names New Penguin Chick After Quarterback Joe Burrows
Cincinnati Zoo Names New Penguin Chick After Quarterback Joe Burrows
1

Cincinnati Zoo Names New Penguin Chick After Quarterback Joe Burrows

Animals
Sticky Stains, Roach Baits, Old Food: Inside Some LA Area Motel Rooms Charging Hundreds for Super Bowl Weekend
Sticky Stains, Roach Baits, Old Food: Inside Some LA Area Motel Rooms Charging Hundreds for Super Bowl Weekend
2

Sticky Stains, Roach Baits, Old Food: Inside Some LA Area Motel Rooms Charging Hundreds for Super Bowl Weekend

Investigative
Youth Referees in Tennessee Say Combative Parents Make Their Jobs More Difficult and Positions Harder to Fill
Youth Referees in Tennessee Say Combative Parents Make Their Jobs More Difficult and Positions Harder to Fill
3

Youth Referees in Tennessee Say Combative Parents Make Their Jobs More Difficult and Positions Harder to Fill

Human Interest
Why Is Joss Money Being Put in Red Envelopes? Asian Diaspora Outraged By Cultural Faux Pas Amid Lunar New Year
Why Is Joss Money Being Put in Red Envelopes? Asian Diaspora Outraged By Cultural Faux Pas Amid Lunar New Year
4

Why Is Joss Money Being Put in Red Envelopes? Asian Diaspora Outraged By Cultural Faux Pas Amid Lunar New Year

News
Mummified Body of 70-Year-Old Woman Found Sitting at Kitchen Table, 2 Years After She Died
Mummified Body of 70-Year-Old Woman Found Sitting at Kitchen Table, 2 Years After She Died
5

Mummified Body of 70-Year-Old Woman Found Sitting at Kitchen Table, 2 Years After She Died

Human Interest