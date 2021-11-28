Officials in Turkey took a winding path through streets and alleys in Izmir to get to a hole in the ground. But it wasn’t just any hole in the ground.

After setting up a ladder and descending several feet through an ancient Roman column, they found themselves in the room of a home that is over 2,700 years old.

The house belonged to a wealthy family from the early Roman period, and many architectural details are slowly being unearthed from the site.

Reportedly, the digs have not been authorized, and police say they’ve detained three suspects who were trying to excavate the ancient habitation.

Izmir is home to several fascinating recent architectural finds. They include a nearly 2,000-year-old amphitheater and a communal latrine once thought to be used by actors.

A settlement dating back to 2000 BC was found, showing that the area was an important trading center in the Bronze Age.

And 2,500-year-old mourning masks were also recently dug up that women from the Ionian culture used to symbolize their grief over the death of their warrior husbands.

Now the archaeological work continues in Izmir, and the city continues to yield treasures from the distant past.

