Several Hundred Afghan Refugees Found Packed in Truck at Turkey-Iran Border | Inside Edition

Several Hundred Afghan Refugees Found Packed in Truck at Turkey-Iran Border

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:23 PM PDT, August 4, 2021

Afghanistan has seen an exodus in recent months, as the departure of U.S. and NATO forces has led to increased fighting between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

This week, border authorities in Turkey made a startling discovery when a large truck crossing over from Iran was caught carrying some 300 people. Men, women, and children were found packed in an incredibly tight space.

According to Turkish sources, most of the people were refugees from Afghanistan

Afghanistan has seen an exodus in recent months, as the departure of U.S. and NATO forces has led to increased fighting between the Afghan government and the Taliban. 

"It's important that the military sides set the conditions for a peaceful and political settlement in Afghanistan,” General Scott Miller, outgoing U.S. commander in Afghanistan, states.

“We can all see the violence is taking place across the country, but we know that with that violence, what is very difficult to achieve is a political settlement. So, again, what I tell the Taliban is they are responsible too. The violence that is going on is against the will of the Afghan people. It needs to stop."

The migrants found in the truck near the Turkish city of Van were given food, masks, and medical care. And they’re just a small part of a much larger human wave. 

The U.N. Refugee Agency estimates that 270,000 Afghans have fled their homes since the beginning of 2021.

Related Stories

War Dog Who Served in More Than 400 Missions in Iraq, Afghanistan Given Full Military Burial
Dozens of Smuggled Artifacts Are Returning to Afghanistan as US Troops Prepare to Leave
Coach Surprises Students at School After Being Deployed to Afghanistan
Father of Orlando Gunman Running For President of Afghanistan, Supports TalibanNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Denver Police Department Teams Up With Advance Auto Parts to Encourage Safe Driving
Denver Police Department Teams Up With Advance Auto Parts to Encourage Safe Driving
1

Denver Police Department Teams Up With Advance Auto Parts to Encourage Safe Driving

Offbeat
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Again Denies Sexual Harassment After Damning Attorney General's Report Released
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Again Denies Sexual Harassment After Damning Attorney General's Report Released
2

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Again Denies Sexual Harassment After Damning Attorney General's Report Released

Politics
Doritos Gives Australian Teen $20,000 for Finding a Puffy Chip
Doritos Gives Australian Teen $20,000 for Finding a Puffy Chip
3

Doritos Gives Australian Teen $20,000 for Finding a Puffy Chip

Offbeat
Species Resembling SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star Spotted Off New York Coast by Ocean Researchers
Species Resembling SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star Spotted Off New York Coast by Ocean Researchers
4

Species Resembling SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star Spotted Off New York Coast by Ocean Researchers

Offbeat
Woman Stalked by a Coyote on Cape Cod Beach Thanks the Boaters Who Rescued Her
Woman Stalked by a Coyote on Cape Cod Beach Thanks the Boaters Who Rescued Her
5

Woman Stalked by a Coyote on Cape Cod Beach Thanks the Boaters Who Rescued Her

Inspirational