Butterfly Fleeing Devastating Fires in Turkey Spotted Drinking Water From Aid Worker's Hand

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:36 AM PDT, August 5, 2021

The special moment happened near a southern Turkish town, where firefighters have been battling catastrophic wildfires

A symbol of hope, mercy, and rebirth: a butterfly lit upon an aid worker’s hand in Turkey. The winged creature paused for several seconds to drink water from the worker’s palm.

The scene happened near a southern Turkish town, where firefighters have been battling catastrophic wildfires.

Fires have devastated parts of Turkey in recent weeks. Acres upon acres have burned.

In one Mediterranean beach resort, tourists had to be evacuated as smoke choked the skies. Turkish officials said they were the worst fires the country has ever seen.

Neighboring Greece has also been hit. Fires near the city of Olympia threatened an important archaeological site there: the birthplace of the Olympics.

The fires owe their source to unusually dry weather in the region. That weather, scientists say, has been caused in part by climate change.

Aid organizations have set up shelters and refuges for those affected by the fires. Thousands of people, and animals, have been displaced by the blazes.

In some places, the butterfly is also a symbol of migration, which seems all too appropriate for this difficult situation.

