Massive Coal-Plant Cooling Towers That Were Contributing to Climate Change Demolished in Yorkshire, England

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:47 PM PDT, August 4, 2021

The plant ceased operating in 2018, but since then the 300-foot-tall structures were a fixture of the landscape in north Yorkshire.

Some well-placed cameras captured the moment four massive cooling towers were demolished. The planned explosions happened in the Yorkshire region of England

The cooling towers had been part of the Eggborough Power Plant. The plant burned coal, generating electricity, but also greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.

The 300-foot-tall structures were a fixture of the landscape in north Yorkshire. 

The plant ceased operating in 2018, and for three years, the towers stood like ghostly sentinels of a dying industry. And this week, four of them took a step into oblivion.

The remaining towers will be demolished later this year. 

