Archaeologists in Peru Discover 2,000 Year-Old-Remains and Artifacts Buried Underground
The remains were discovered while crews were trying to install gas.
Archaeologists in Peru are carefully handling everything found after uncovering what they believe are the ancient remains of a 2000-year-old pre-Hispanic cemetery in Lima.
Excavations have turned up six bodies and over two-dozen other artifacts, including vases and pottery fragments.
The remains were discovered while crews from the Calidda gas company were installing fuel a few centimeters deep in an area about 130 feet wide.
The archaeologists date the remains to the 1st century AD.
However, they still need to find scientific evidence to classify the findings.
