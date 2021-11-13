Divers went deep and back in time for this discovery. A canoe was pulled up from the bottom of Lake Mendota in Wisconsin.

Carbon dating indicates it could be 1,200 years old, according to officials. That means it would date back to 800 AD before Europeans arrived.

Maritime archeologists first learned about the canoe’s existence over the summer, but it was just this month when they were able to send divers into the water to recover it.

The Wisconsin Historical Society says it’s a dugout wood canoe made from a single tree and is a significant artifact that can help connect the region to its history.

A member of the Ho-Chunk Nation praised the find, saying it would protect and preserve the culture of the tribe.

The canoe was taken to a preservation facility where it is being stored in a custom container with a bio-deterrent to protect it from deterioration.

The preservation process could take a few years, but officials are hoping to include the canoe in a new history museum set to open in 2026.

