With air travel at levels not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there's a chance a trip might be in your future. And if that includes a hotel stay, you'd like to think that everything in your room is incredibly clean these days.

It led us on a mission to find out, with the help of professional steam leaner Jesse Fudrini of Concept Cleaning, how clean the couches and chairs are in hotel rooms at several Long Island hotels.



In a hotel suite in the Hyatt Regency in Hauppage, New York, Fudrini gave the couch a thorough cleaning.



“This couch is really dirty. You can actually see particles in it. The smell is just horrific,” Fudrini said.



The chair in the room was also dirty, Fudrini said. “This is a very nice hotel, so it does surprise me a bit."



Next we went to a suite at the Long Island Hilton in Melville, New York. The couch and chairs were dirty there, too, Fudrini found.



“This water tells me not only was the surface dirty but the insides were dirty. A lot of soil, a lot of crumbs, very dirty."



We also found a dirty slipper and cup left on the floor. Behind the bed, there was an inflatable toy and more dirt.

“The attention to detail needs a lot of work,” Fudrini said.



For our last stop, we went to the presidential suite at the Holiday Inn in Plainview, New York. But would it be clean enough for a president? Not the chair.



“This is incredible. This may be the dirtiest one out of the three locations. You can see the particles, crumbs of food. This is surprisingly dirtier than I could have imagined,” Fudrini said.



The ottoman was even worse.



“This is dirty. People are putting their bare feet on this," Fudrini said.

“The point of cleaning the room is not just clean the areas you see or the customer sees, it's to clean the entire room,” he continued.



The Long Island Hilton, Hyatt Regency and Holiday Inn told us that cleanliness is one of their highest priorities and they have procedures in place to ensure rooms are sanitized. They added they were concerned by our findings and would address the issues.

