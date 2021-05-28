Arizona investigators are seeking murder charges against Lori Vallow Daybell in connection with the shooting death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, who died in July 2019. Investigators have formally submitted a charge against Lori for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, Chandler Arizona Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said, according to East Idaho News.

Charles Vallow was shot by Lori's brother, Alex Cox, in July 2019. Cox claimed self-defense and was never charged. Months later, Cox himself died.

According to the outlet, the Maricopa County Attorney's spokesperson also confirmed in an email to the outlet that "a case was submitted" by the Chandler police department and the District Attorney's office "is currently reviewing the facts and evidence in the case to make a charging decision."

The Attorney's office was unable to provide additional comment on the case.

Lori and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, were both officially charged Tuesday in Idaho with first-degree murder of Lori's two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, according to a grand jury indictment.

Chad was also charged with the murder of his first wife, Tammy Daybell, who died under suspicious circumstances. Her body was exhumed during the missing children's investigation.

Chad Daybell is also facing charges of insurance fraud relating to the insurance policy he had on his wife Tammy, of which he was the beneficiary, East Idaho News reported.

Lori Vallow is also charged with grand theft fraud related to Social Security benefits of over $1,000 relating to her children.

On Thursday, a psychological assessment determined that Lori is not mentally competent to stand trial. The prosecution is contesting that assessment, and the judge stayed proceedings until a hearing can be conducted.

The stay in the case will be in effect "pending determination of the issue of competency," Judge Steven Boyce said.

Lori and Charles adopted Charles' biological nephew, Joshua Jaxon Vallow, who they called "JJ" when he was a baby. Tylee Ryan was Lori's biological daughter from a previous marriage.

At the time of their marriage, they were living in Chandler, Arizona.

Charles reportedly sought to file for divorce from Lori in early 2019 due to her newfound religious and doomsday beliefs according to court documents obtained by The Arizona Republic. Charles reportedly had concerns about Lori and was led to change the beneficiary on his life insurance from Lori to his sister.

Charles ultimately dropped the divorce proceedings.

Then on July 11, 2019, Charles Vallow was fatally shot by Lori's brother, Alex Cox, who later confessed to killing him in an act of self-defense. Cox was not charged and he died in December of that year.

JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan hadn't been seen by family or friends since September 2019 and were officially reported missing in December.

Lori and Chad Daybell refused to cooperate with police for months and eventually traveled to Hawaii where they got married.

Lori failed to produce the children within the requested time frame and continued to refuse to disclose their whereabouts. Lori was arrested in Kauai on a $5 million warrant and extradited back to Idaho.

The children's bodies were found months later on June 9, 2020, at Chad's property in Rexburg.

Tylee's body was dismembered and burned, court documents said. JJ's body was found wrapped in tight plastic and duct tape.

Chad is scheduled to appear on June 9 where he will enter his plea on the murder charges, East Idaho News reported. Lori's next court date has not been scheduled yet.

The Daybells were both charged in connection to the children's disappearance last year and pleaded not guilty to all charges against them. They both deny any wrongdoing in the case.

