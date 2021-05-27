Lori Vallow Daybell, Accused of Killing Her 2 Kids, Found Unfit to Be Tried on Concealment of Evidence Charges | Inside Edition

Lori Vallow Daybell, Accused of Killing Her 2 Kids, Found Unfit to Be Tried on Concealment of Evidence Charges

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:25 PM PDT, May 27, 2021

The prosecution contested the finding, and the judge stayed court proceedings for the case pending a hearing on the matter. It is unclear how the finding will affect Lori's murder case and how that trial will proceed.

Lori Vallow Daybell, an Idaho mother accused of murdering her two children, has been found unfit to stand trial on concealment of evidence charges following a psychological evaluation. The prosecution contested the finding and the judge stayed proceedings and set the matter down for a hearing on Daybell's competency.

In his ruling, Judge Steven Boyce wrote that the psychological assessment determined Daybell “is not competent” to be tried and recommended “restorative treatment.”

Lori and her husband, Chad Daybell, were charged Tuesday with first-degree murder of Lori’s children from two previous marriages — Tylee Ryan, 17, and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow. Chad Daybell was also charged with murdering his first wife, Tammy Daybell. 

Tylee and JJ’s bodies were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property in Idaho last June. Lori Daybell had been facing concealment of evidence charges in their deaths and she was further charged with first-degree murder this week. 

It is unclear whether Boyce’s competency ruling will affect Lori’s murder case and how that trial will proceed.

Related Stories

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell Charged With Murder of Vallow's 2 Children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow
East Idaho News Reporter Covering Daybell Case Called to Testify at Trial
New Podcast Investigates Lori Vallow Daybell and the Deaths of Her Children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan
Lori and Chad Daybell Indicted on Murder Charges in IdahoCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Returned to Customer by Honest Store Owner
$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Returned to Customer by Honest Store Owner
1

$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Returned to Customer by Honest Store Owner

Inspirational
Rescue Dog Left to Die in Parking Lot Is Now a Professional Taste Taster for Busch Beer's Dog Brew
Rescue Dog Left to Die in Parking Lot Is Now a Professional Taste Taster for Busch Beer's Dog Brew
2

Rescue Dog Left to Die in Parking Lot Is Now a Professional Taste Taster for Busch Beer's Dog Brew

Animals
Body of Kyrin Carter, Missing Autistic Boy Who Disappeared From Best Western Hotel, Found in Indiana River
Body of Kyrin Carter, Missing Autistic Boy Who Disappeared From Best Western Hotel, Found in Indiana River
3

Body of Kyrin Carter, Missing Autistic Boy Who Disappeared From Best Western Hotel, Found in Indiana River

News
Former Priest Suspected in Killing Altar Boy in 1972 Dies Hours Before His Arrest
Former Priest Suspected in Killing Altar Boy in 1972 Dies Hours Before His Arrest
4

Former Priest Suspected in Killing Altar Boy in 1972 Dies Hours Before His Arrest

Crime
Texas Woman Feeding Hot Cheetos to Spider Monkey Inside El Paso Zoo Enclosure Fired From Job at Law Firm
Texas Woman Feeding Hot Cheetos to Spider Monkey Inside El Paso Zoo Enclosure Fired From Job at Law Firm
5

Texas Woman Feeding Hot Cheetos to Spider Monkey Inside El Paso Zoo Enclosure Fired From Job at Law Firm

Animals