Lori Vallow Daybell, an Idaho mother accused of murdering her two children, has been found unfit to stand trial on concealment of evidence charges following a psychological evaluation. The prosecution contested the finding and the judge stayed proceedings and set the matter down for a hearing on Daybell's competency.

In his ruling, Judge Steven Boyce wrote that the psychological assessment determined Daybell “is not competent” to be tried and recommended “restorative treatment.”

Lori and her husband, Chad Daybell, were charged Tuesday with first-degree murder of Lori’s children from two previous marriages — Tylee Ryan, 17, and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow. Chad Daybell was also charged with murdering his first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Tylee and JJ’s bodies were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property in Idaho last June. Lori Daybell had been facing concealment of evidence charges in their deaths and she was further charged with first-degree murder this week.

It is unclear whether Boyce’s competency ruling will affect Lori’s murder case and how that trial will proceed.

Related Stories