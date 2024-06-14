Arizona Man Rescued After Falling Headfirst Into Narrow Crevasse in Swiss Alps

First Published: 9:29 AM PDT, June 14, 2024

“I thought the worst. I kind of started saying my goodbyes in my head,” Logan Moore, 25, tells Inside Edition.

An Arizona man was rescued after falling 25 feet into a crevasse in the Swiss Alps

Logan Moore, 25, was traveling across Europe with his cousin and several other friends. They arrived in Switzerland to enjoy the mountain landscape. Moore had just recorded a video when he slipped on a wet edge covered in moss.

“I thought the worst. I kind of started saying my goodbyes in my head,” Moore tells Inside Edition.

Moore fell headfirst into a crevasse.

“I just saw his feet slowly disappear until he was gone,’ Moore’s cousin Adisyn Mathenia tells Inside Edition.

Moore says he remembered gaining consciousness at the bottom of the crevasse where he was stuck.

The group he was with called 112, the European equivalent of 911.

A chopper arrived and a team of rescuers was lowered to the remote location. A first responder rappelled down to give Moore painkillers and to be at his side for the difficult rescue.

The rescuers were able to haul Moore out of the crevasse and tend to his injuries, including cuts and broken bones. Moore was medevacked from the location.

“They had to go in there and surgically repair the humerus, the ball and joint of the shoulder and the rotator cuff,” Moore tells Inside Edition from a hospital outside Phoenix..

“I’m just glad he’s alive,” Mathenia says.

Moore says his recovery could take three to six months, and he's hoping he is better in time for the summer Olympics in Paris, because he has tickets and they are non-refundable.

