Jet Skier Says Aggressive Bull Shark Launched Itself Out of Water Miles Away From Where 3 People Were Attacked

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:27 PM PDT, June 11, 2024

“It is a little unnerving to see that aggressive a bull shark within a few days of having three people attacked in a single day,” Andrew Cady says.

A jet skier not far from the area where three people were attacked by a shark near Fort Walton Beach in Florida tells Inside Edition his jet ski was attacked by a shark.

Andrew Cady was jet skiing with his son when they encountered the shark off Grayton Beach in the Florida Panhandle.

“It is a little unnerving to see that aggressive a bull shark within a few days of having three people attacked in a single day,” Cady says. “It literally launched itself out of the water towards the back end of my jet ski.”

The incident occurred a few miles away from where three people were attacked by a shark over the weekend. Elisabeth Foley had to have part of her arm amputated and a teen girl lost her hand and leg.

“I don’t think you could rule out that it was just one individual cruising that area but to say definitively either way, that would just be a guess,” Joseph Yaiullo, curator and co-founder at the Long Island Aquarium, tells Inside Edition.

Experts suggest the latest shark encounters may be connected to bait fish being closer to the shore where swimmers and boaters also are.

Police Officer Saves Choking Boy With LifeVac
3 Injured in 2 Shark Attacks 4 Miles Apart Off Florida Beaches
Man Drives Off Embankment, Is Saved After Dog Runs 4 Miles for Help
19-Year-Old Punches Shark After Being Attacked While Swimming at Texas Beach

News
