A K9 officer is recovering from a rattlesnake bite. Deutz is a 2-year-old German Shepherd who, along with his human partner Officer Thomas Scheurn, works with the Casa Grande Police Department in Arizona.

During a training exercise in fields behind the police department, Deutz was bitten. Deutz was rushed to the veterinarian for anti-venom.

“We were walking around a vehicle, he was doing a mock drug sniff,” Scheurn told KPHO. “As we were walking around the vehicle Deutz basically started crying, and I looked down at his foot and saw a little bit of blood on the top of his foot.”

“He did quite well here at the hospital,” Dr. Ryan Reeves said.

The K9 Officer had already received a rattlesnake venom vaccine before the bite, and with the anti-venom is expected to recover. As he recuperates, he has plenty of supporters wishing him well.

“He’s 100% a part of the police department, I’ve received a multitude of text messages and calls inquiring about the status of Deutz, and how he’s feeling and it just goes to show how much people care about him and they love him,” Scheurn said.

