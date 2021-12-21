Izzy, the bloodhound, and her handler came to the rescue of a 10-year-old Connecticut girl who went missing earlier this month, reuniting the youngster with her family, according to a published report.

Izzy and her handler, Connecticut State Police Trooper L. Litchfield, were dispatched to the area of White Deer Rocks Road in the town of Woodbury in search of the young girl. Izzy had been given an object of the youngster’s from the family so the dog could pick up the child’s scent, Greenwich Time reported

Izzy led her handler through a wooded area, nearly 1.63 miles, where they located the girl in the area of Whittemore Sanctuary in Woodbury, Conn. near a nature center. She was unharmed and safely returned to her family, People reported.

When the news of the happy reunion was shared on the Connecticut State Police Facebook page many people chimed in sending love to both Izzy and her handler, Officer Litchfield.

“Good job Izzy and handler,” one person wrote.

“Izzy deserves a good piece of prime rib, great job,” said another.

One person even asked if Izzy and her dog can have a playdate.

“Great Job Izzy! Ovi would like to meet you!" they said.

