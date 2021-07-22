K9 Member of Texas Police Crew Gets Retirement Party | Inside Edition

K9 Member of Texas Police Crew Gets Retirement Party

Bear the German Shepard
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:11 PM PDT, July 22, 2021

After serving six years with the Taylor County Sheriff's Office of Texas, Bear the German Shepard is retiring.

Police departments love to throw parties when their crew members retire, and their K9 members have proven to be no different when it comes to receiving the red carpet treatment for their final day on the force. 

On July 20, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office of Texas celebrated its K9 member Bear, who retired after six years on the force. Members from the force shared posts on Facebook, congratulating Bear on his tenure.

The German Shepard has been with the police force for six years after a local restaurant raised the funds to get the police department a K9, according to Newsweek.

Bear helped with varied assignments, including human recoveries and sniffing out drugs, so he supported the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security with the cases in his county as well.

Now that the pup is retired, he will go to live as a family pet with his former handler, Deputy Brandon Abbott.

