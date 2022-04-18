Arizona State University student Andrew Bryan was found dead in the Sun Devil Fitness Center pool on Saturday.

​​According to authorities, they located the unresponsive 19-year-old upon their arrival at the pool area and took over CPR efforts.

Officials say he was swimming laps prior to police arrival.

Bryan was pronounced dead at the scene. While it is unclear what led up to the incident, no foul play is suspected, according to authorities.

“Despite exhaustive efforts to revive the young man from both ASUPD and Tempe Fire and Medical, Andrew was declared deceased on scene," Adam Wolfe, a spokesperson with ASU, said to a local Fox affiliate.

