Arizona University Student Found Dead at Student Fitness Center Pool Area
19-year-old Andrew Bryan was found unresponsive by officials.
Arizona State University student Andrew Bryan was found dead in the Sun Devil Fitness Center pool on Saturday.
According to authorities, they located the unresponsive 19-year-old upon their arrival at the pool area and took over CPR efforts.
Officials say he was swimming laps prior to police arrival.
Bryan was pronounced dead at the scene. While it is unclear what led up to the incident, no foul play is suspected, according to authorities.
“Despite exhaustive efforts to revive the young man from both ASUPD and Tempe Fire and Medical, Andrew was declared deceased on scene," Adam Wolfe, a spokesperson with ASU, said to a local Fox affiliate.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Teen and Everyday New Yorkers Recount Spotting Frank James as Suspected Subway Shooter Is Held Without BailCrime
Los Angeles Fire Fighters Rescue Baby Owl That Fell From NestAnimals
Why Buyers Should Beware of Gifting Chicks and Ducklings for Easter: ‘They’re Not Pets’Investigative
California Teen Gamer Says Headset Saved Him From Stray BulletCrime
Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'Crime